Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
13:30
Southwell Methodist Church

PERSIS Ethel May (Ulyatt)

passed away on Thursday 13th February 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved mum to Karen, devoted grandma to Chloe and Charlie, mother-in-law to Nick. Finally reunited to husband Janis. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service to be held at Southwell Methodist Church on Tuesday 10th March at 1.30pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to Southwell Methodist Church and the British Heart Foundation c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
