Eunice MITCHELL

Eunice MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL

Eunice Rhoda

on 5th August 2020, Eunice Rhoda passed away in Lancaster Grange Nursing Home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, mother of Annette, Bridget and the late Vivienne and son-in-law Peter and a cherished grandmother of Ben and Beth. Family flowers only please, if desired donations in memory of Eunice for Newark Mencap may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk, or a cheque made payable to the charity may be sent to E. Gill and Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020
