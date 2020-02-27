|
|
JOHNSON
Eva (Eve) Passed away peacefully on 20th February, 2020 aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Joe, loving and much loved Mam of Jill and Chris, Nan of Cara and Amanda, Nana Eve to Cameron, Kadie, Nathan, Allister and Eva and great, great Nan to Freddie. Funeral service at Christ Church, Newark on Thursday 5th March, 2020 at 11:30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Eve for the Stroke Association may be made at the service, online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020