BOYNTON Florence (formerly Hibbert) Previously of Balderton. Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital, Oxfordshire on 26th December 2019, aged 96 years. The beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother to Jennifer and Bill and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. A Celebration of Life Service to take place at Brackley Baptist Church on Monday 20th January 2020 at 12.00 noon. Donations lieu of flowers please for The Macular Society c/o Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT. Tel. 01295 404004
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
