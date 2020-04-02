|
|
ASHLEY
Frances Mary
of Lawn Park Care Home, Sutton-in-Ashfield, formerly of Parks Close, Coddington. Passed away on 21st March, 2020, aged 85 years. Funeral will take place on Tuesday 14th April, Mansfield Crematorium at 1.00pm. Due to current implementations, immediate family only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired for Parkinsons UK will be gratefully received. Funeral enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons, 16 Dalestorth Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 3AA Tel: 01623 466600.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020