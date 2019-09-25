|
|
SHRIVE
Frank Roger
Died peacefully in the loving arms of his family in Kings Mill Hospital on 16th September 2019 after a brave fight. Devoted husband and much loved dad and grandpa. Will be forever missed. Cremation at Gedling Crematorium at 1.30pm followed by a service in Holy Trinity Church, Southwell at 2.30pm on Thursday 3rd October. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, in memory of Roger to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust & Parkinson's UK, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN or online at www.djhallfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019