Frank on the 15th November 2020, peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, aged 95 years, retired Head Teacher. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Father of Peter, David and Simon. Father-in-law of Grace, Susan and Margaret. Special Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. A private funeral service will be held. Donations if desired to Brant Broughton Quaker Meeting may be made by cheque payable to 'Brant Broughton Quaker Meeting' and sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
