Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick ORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick ORTON

Notice Condolences

Frederick ORTON Notice
ORTON

Frederick

Passed away peacefully on 2nd September 2019, aged 98 years. 'Fred' was born on 10th December 1920 to John and Bella Orton, also of Newark. A builder and former Royal Artillery Soldier who served with the 146th Infantry Division in WWII, he was a true hero and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service is being held at Hawtonville Methodist Church on Friday 4th October 2019 at 11.15am. Flowers welcome, if desired donations for the Royal Artillery Charitable Funds may be sent to E. Gill and Sons.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser