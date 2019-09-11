|
|
ORTON
Frederick
Passed away peacefully on 2nd September 2019, aged 98 years. 'Fred' was born on 10th December 1920 to John and Bella Orton, also of Newark. A builder and former Royal Artillery Soldier who served with the 146th Infantry Division in WWII, he was a true hero and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service is being held at Hawtonville Methodist Church on Friday 4th October 2019 at 11.15am. Flowers welcome, if desired donations for the Royal Artillery Charitable Funds may be sent to E. Gill and Sons.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019