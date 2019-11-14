Home

Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
13:30
St Giles Church
Balderton
ROBINSON

Geoff

passed away peacefully in Leicester General Hospital on 30th October 2019, aged 75. A much loved husband of Sheila, dad to Lisa and Helen, father-in-law to Kelly and Andrew, grandad to Nicola. A much loved person who will never be forgotten. Funeral will take place at St Giles Church, Balderton on 21st November at 1.30pm followed by a cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Donations to Ward 10, Leicester General Hospital and Kidney Research UK.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
