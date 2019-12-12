|
BELL
George
Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on Thursday, 5th December 2019, aged 98 years. Husband of the late Peggy, much loved dad of David, Michael, Susan, and Katherine and sadly missed granddad and great granddad. Funeral service to take place at All Saints' Church, Weston followed by burial in the Churchyard to be arranged. Flowers welcome, or if desired donations for the Lincs. / Notts. Air Ambulance may be forwarded to Funeral Directors, G.D. Hall, Newark road, Tuxford, NG22 0NA Tel: 01777 872929
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019