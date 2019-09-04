Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30
St. Mary and All Saints Church
Bingham
Notice Condolences

George DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON George

Died peacefully on 16th August 2019 at Aslockton Hall Nursing Home. Much loved husband of the late Diana, father of Tom, Matthew and Hugh and dearly beloved 'granda' of Georgia, Sam, Hannah, Angus and Hector. The funeral service will be at St. Mary and All Saints Church, Bingham on Wednesday 11th September

at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of George for Prostate Cancer UK and Maggies may be sent to A.W. Lymn, Bingham or made online www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
