|
|
DAVIDSON George
Died peacefully on 16th August 2019 at Aslockton Hall Nursing Home. Much loved husband of the late Diana, father of Tom, Matthew and Hugh and dearly beloved 'granda' of Georgia, Sam, Hannah, Angus and Hector. The funeral service will be at St. Mary and All Saints Church, Bingham on Wednesday 11th September
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of George for Prostate Cancer UK and Maggies may be sent to A.W. Lymn, Bingham or made online www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019