Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
14:30
All Saints Church, Sutton-on-Trent
UNDERWOOD

George Arthur

passed away on 16th October 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved and respected friend to many. Funeral Service to take place at All Saints Church, Sutton-on-Trent at 2.30pm on Thursday, 5th November 2020 followed by committal service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, will benefit All Saints Church, and will be gratefully received by G.D. Hall, Funeral Directors, Newark Road, Tuxford, NG22 0NA. Tel: 01777 872929
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020
