FEATHERSTONE
Gladys
long time Southwell resident died peacefully on Friday 30th October aged 100 years and 9 months having lived independently at home until recently. A former member of Southwell Bowls Club and a keen Whist player. She is greatly missed by her family and friends. Along life well lived and an inspiration to us all. Donations in her memory may be made to Beaumond House Hospice c/o D. J. Hall Funeral Directors, 62, King Street, Southwell, Notts. NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020