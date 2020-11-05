Home

POWERED BY

Services
D J Hall Funeral Director Ltd (Southwell)
Verne House, 62 King Street
Southwell, Nottinghamshire NG25 0EN
01636 812481
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys FEATHERSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys FEATHERSTONE

Notice Condolences

Gladys FEATHERSTONE Notice
FEATHERSTONE

Gladys

long time Southwell resident died peacefully on Friday 30th October aged 100 years and 9 months having lived independently at home until recently. A former member of Southwell Bowls Club and a keen Whist player. She is greatly missed by her family and friends. Along life well lived and an inspiration to us all. Donations in her memory may be made to Beaumond House Hospice c/o D. J. Hall Funeral Directors, 62, King Street, Southwell, Notts. NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -