E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
13:00
Newark Conservative Club
Gladys WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

Gladys Eileen (Eileen)

passed away peacefully on 14th December 2019 in Beaumond House, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Morris and loving mum of Linda and the late Joslyn. The funeral service will take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Monday, 6th January 2020 at 11.30am. You are welcome to join the family for light refreshments following the service at Newark Conservative Club from 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, rather donations in memory of Eileen for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E. Gill and Sons.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
