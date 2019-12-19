|
|
WRIGHT
Gladys Eileen (Eileen)
passed away peacefully on 14th December 2019 in Beaumond House, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Morris and loving mum of Linda and the late Joslyn. The funeral service will take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Monday, 6th January 2020 at 11.30am. You are welcome to join the family for light refreshments following the service at Newark Conservative Club from 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, rather donations in memory of Eileen for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E. Gill and Sons.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019