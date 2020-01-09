|
ELLIS
Gordon Peter
Slipped away peacefully on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 87 years, in Bassetlaw hospital. Beloved and treasured husband of Pat, Dad of 'the twins', eldest son, big brother, 'Dad'-in-law, Grandpa, Great Grandpa & loyal, trusted friend. From all his ex-teaching colleagues & pupils, to his fellow worshippers at Chapel and his ex fellow members of Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir. The funeral service will take place at his beloved Sutton on Trent Methodist Chapel on Thursday 23rd January at 11.15am. A cremation will follow at Ollerton Crematorium, and then we will all gather in The Community Centre, behind the Methodist Chapel, to celebrate and remember a life well lived. No flowers please, but if desired a donation can be made to the Methodist Chapel. All enquiries to E Gill & Sons Ltd Tel: 01636 677461
