Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:15
Sutton on Trent Methodist Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon ELLIS

Notice Condolences

Gordon ELLIS Notice
ELLIS

Gordon Peter

Slipped away peacefully on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 87 years, in Bassetlaw hospital. Beloved and treasured husband of Pat, Dad of 'the twins', eldest son, big brother, 'Dad'-in-law, Grandpa, Great Grandpa & loyal, trusted friend. From all his ex-teaching colleagues & pupils, to his fellow worshippers at Chapel and his ex fellow members of Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir. The funeral service will take place at his beloved Sutton on Trent Methodist Chapel on Thursday 23rd January at 11.15am. A cremation will follow at Ollerton Crematorium, and then we will all gather in The Community Centre, behind the Methodist Chapel, to celebrate and remember a life well lived. No flowers please, but if desired a donation can be made to the Methodist Chapel. All enquiries to E Gill & Sons Ltd Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -