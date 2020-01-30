|
|
|
ELLIS
Gordon Peter
Pat and the family wish to express their heartfelt thanks for the many cards, expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence and loving support following the loss of Gordon. To everyone that attended the service at Chapel, the committal at Sherwood Forest crematorium and the gathering at the Community Centre, your warmth and presence there with us was a great comfort throughout the day. To Reverend Peter Hibbert for leading the service in such a personal and comforting way. To David and all at E Gill & Sons Ltd for the caring, sensitive and professional way all the arrangements were handled. More than £1000 was raised for Gordon's beloved Sutton on Trent Methodist Chapel through everyone's incredible kindness.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020