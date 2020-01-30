Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon ELLIS

Notice

Gordon ELLIS Notice
ELLIS

Gordon Peter

Pat and the family wish to express their heartfelt thanks for the many cards, expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence and loving support following the loss of Gordon. To everyone that attended the service at Chapel, the committal at Sherwood Forest crematorium and the gathering at the Community Centre, your warmth and presence there with us was a great comfort throughout the day. To Reverend Peter Hibbert for leading the service in such a personal and comforting way. To David and all at E Gill & Sons Ltd for the caring, sensitive and professional way all the arrangements were handled. More than £1000 was raised for Gordon's beloved Sutton on Trent Methodist Chapel through everyone's incredible kindness.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -