KEMP
Gordon Died at home on 25th July, 2019. Much loved husband of Jane, dad of Jill and Helen, grandad of Jack, Katie, Harry, Oliver and Joshua, great-grandad of Riley, Alfie, Amelia and Ariella. To us you are so special, your smile so warm and true, you'll never be forgotten, we thought the world of you. Dad we'll love you always xxxx. Funeral Service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium tomorrow Friday 2nd August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gordon for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 31, 2019