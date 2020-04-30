|
|
REES
Grace Catherine
(known as Kim)
died very peacefully on 19th April 2020 aged 93 years. Retired Nottinghamshire schoolteacher, Sherwood District Councillor and long standing Newark Magistrate. Married to David (who passed away in 2015) for over 60 years, resident of Hockerton for 44 years but since 1999 of Coventry. Much loved mother of Christopher and Jane and devoted grandmother to Isobel, Alistair, Andrew, Laurence and Victoria. Funeral details to be announced. Information via A Pargetter & Son Ltd., Coventry.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020