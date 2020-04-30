Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace REES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace REES

Notice Condolences

Grace REES Notice
REES

Grace Catherine

(known as Kim)

died very peacefully on 19th April 2020 aged 93 years. Retired Nottinghamshire schoolteacher, Sherwood District Councillor and long standing Newark Magistrate. Married to David (who passed away in 2015) for over 60 years, resident of Hockerton for 44 years but since 1999 of Coventry. Much loved mother of Christopher and Jane and devoted grandmother to Isobel, Alistair, Andrew, Laurence and Victoria. Funeral details to be announced. Information via A Pargetter & Son Ltd., Coventry.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -