Linda and all the family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of their family, friends, neighbours and well-wishers for cards, and kind messages of sympathy and support. Also to all who attended Graham's Funeral and for the lovely flowers and generous donations to Notts Hospice. For all the care provided by the district nurses, carer's and Notts Hospice staff. To Mark, Pedro and the team at Co-op Funeral Directors for the excellent funeral arrangements and to Mike Kinnaird for the wonderful tribute at the service. Thanks also to the Grange Hotel for the lovely refreshments after.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
