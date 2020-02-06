|
|
TOWNSEND
Graham passed away peacefully at home on 22nd January 2020 aged 75 Years. Much loved Husband of Linda, loving Dad to Mark, Sarah, Ricki, Zoe and Helen, a devoted Grandad and Father in Law. A celebration of Grahams life is to take place at Lincolnshire Cooperative Service Chapel on Friday 21st February 2020 at 1.30pm. Flowers or donations for Nottingham Hospice Ltd. may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Beacon Hill Road, Newark, NG24 1NT Tel. 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020