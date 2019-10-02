|
|
ANDERSON
Hazel May Passed away on 29th September 2019 at Nottingham City Hospital, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Lamech Anderson and mother of Diana, David, Sylvia, Michael, Dean, Jacqueline, Judith and Pauline, grandmother to 16 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 17 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will take place at Newark Parish Church on Friday, 18th October at 1.30pm followed by burial in Newark Cemetery. Any further inquiries regarding the funeral may be made to E Gill and Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019