Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30
Southwell Minster
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
14:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Ollerton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen STANDFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen STANDFIELD

Notice Condolences

Helen STANDFIELD Notice
STANDFIELD

Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, age 65. Daughter of Edith and John Standfield, sister of Jan and Roger and Lesley. Funeral Service to be held at Southwell Minster on Friday 13th December at 11.30am followed by a cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to REACH Learning Disability, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -