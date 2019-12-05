|
STANDFIELD
Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, age 65. Daughter of Edith and John Standfield, sister of Jan and Roger and Lesley. Funeral Service to be held at Southwell Minster on Friday 13th December at 11.30am followed by a cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to REACH Learning Disability, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019