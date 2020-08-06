Home

Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
Helga SMITHERS

Helga SMITHERS Notice
SMITHERS

Helga Margarete Adeline

on 16th July 2020 Helga passed on aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron, mother of Peter and Chris, grandmother of Sam and Dave and great grandmother of Daniel, Micah, Amy and Zoe. Held in great affection by all who knew her. Donations in her memory to Southwell & District Live at Home Scheme or Holy Trinity Church, Southwell. Further enquiries to: Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, 16 Chapel Street, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3DL. Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020
