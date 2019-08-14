Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hilde Oxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilde Oxley

Notice Condolences

Hilde Oxley Notice
In Loving Memory of

Hilde Alice Oxley

1923 - 2019

We are sorry to announce the death of a deeply loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Hilde Alice Oxley. Hilde died peacefully on the 4th August in Southwell Court, surrounded by her family, one week short of her 96th birthday. Hilde will be missed greatly, but will be remembered for her continual love and care to all the family. Hilde lived with her husband Terry, in the Southwell area for many years, and together they had many friends. Terry died last August. The funeral will be on September 3rd, at 1:30pm at the Ollerton crematorium.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser