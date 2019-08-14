|
In Loving Memory of
Hilde Alice Oxley
1923 - 2019
We are sorry to announce the death of a deeply loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Hilde Alice Oxley. Hilde died peacefully on the 4th August in Southwell Court, surrounded by her family, one week short of her 96th birthday. Hilde will be missed greatly, but will be remembered for her continual love and care to all the family. Hilde lived with her husband Terry, in the Southwell area for many years, and together they had many friends. Terry died last August. The funeral will be on September 3rd, at 1:30pm at the Ollerton crematorium.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019