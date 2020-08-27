|
BELL
Horace
Formerly of Newark. Sadly passed in Eastbourne on 15th August 2020 aged 99. Loving husband of the late Norah, much loved dad of Christine and father-in-law to Malcolm, grandad to Michelle and Debbie and great grandad to Beth, Maisie and Harry.'Nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much' Funeral to take place on 2nd September in Eastbourne. Flowers or donations. Flowers to be made to Co-Op Funeral Care, 65 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4LR. Donations will be for Age Concern, Eastbourne and can be donated via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/horace-bell
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020