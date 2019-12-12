|
KIRTON
Ian
Margaret would like to thank the staff at Nottingham City Hospital Haematology Department for the care shown to Ian in recent months. Thank you to the many family, friends and neighbours who attended his funeral. Special thanks to Edward Morris for the eulogy he gave and to Ian's friends who travelled from various parts of the country. Thank you to the Reverend Peter Bates and Paul and his team from Gills, for their professional services.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019