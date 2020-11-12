|
WRIGHT
Ian Stevenson
Passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday 24th October 2020 aged 76 years. Beloved husband to Mary. Father to Joanne, Kate and Lucy. Father-in-law to Martin, Adrian and John. Grandad to Harry and Toby, Emily and Johnny. Private cremation at Gedling Crematorium. This will be lived streamed: -details from family. Donations in Ian's memory to NUH Charities (Cardiac Unit) and Beaumond House Hospice c/o D. J. Hall Funeral Directors, 62, King Street, Southwell, Notts. NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020