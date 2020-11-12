Home

Ian STEVENSON

Ian STEVENSON Notice
WRIGHT

Ian Stevenson

Passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday 24th October 2020 aged 76 years. Beloved husband to Mary. Father to Joanne, Kate and Lucy. Father-in-law to Martin, Adrian and John. Grandad to Harry and Toby, Emily and Johnny. Private cremation at Gedling Crematorium. This will be lived streamed: -details from family. Donations in Ian's memory to NUH Charities (Cardiac Unit) and Beaumond House Hospice c/o D. J. Hall Funeral Directors, 62, King Street, Southwell, Notts. NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020
