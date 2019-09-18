|
|
|
WASS
Irene Grace
Jane, Jo-Anne and family would like to thank all who attended Grace's funeral, sent messages of sympathy and made donations to the British Heart Foundation. Special and heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 54, King's Mill Hospital and of Tuxford Manor Care Home, who provided Grace with such excellent and compassionate care, to Richard Sayer, who led the funeral service, and to Ian Gill at E Gill and Sons Ltd for his outstanding service and support.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019