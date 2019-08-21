Home

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:30
Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Belton
Grantham
SMITH

Isabel Ann

On 12th August 2019 aged 86 years. Much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Greatly missed by all her family and friends. Thanksgiving service will take place at 2.30pm on Friday 30th August at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Belton, Grantham. Family flowers only please. Donations for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and The RNLI may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham. NG31 6TS.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019
Newark Advertiser