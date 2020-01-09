Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack BERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack BERRY

Notice Condolences

Jack BERRY Notice
BERRY

Jack

On 23rd December 2019, at Red Roofs Residential Care Home, in his 100th year. Reunited with his beloved wife Kath, much loved father of Julia, father in law to Norman, dearly loved grandpa of Rebecca and Helen, great grandpa of Stanley and Beatrix. Enquiries for funeral arrangements together with donations in lieu of flowers for the Children's Ward, Lincoln County Hospital (please make cheques payable to 'E. Gill & Sons memorial donations account') may be made to E. Gill & Sons Ltd. Tel. 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -