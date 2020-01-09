|
|
BERRY
Jack
On 23rd December 2019, at Red Roofs Residential Care Home, in his 100th year. Reunited with his beloved wife Kath, much loved father of Julia, father in law to Norman, dearly loved grandpa of Rebecca and Helen, great grandpa of Stanley and Beatrix. Enquiries for funeral arrangements together with donations in lieu of flowers for the Children's Ward, Lincoln County Hospital (please make cheques payable to 'E. Gill & Sons memorial donations account') may be made to E. Gill & Sons Ltd. Tel. 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020