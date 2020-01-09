|
HANCOCK Jack Roland passed away peacefully following a short illness at Lincoln County Hospital on Tuesday 31st December 2019, aged 82 years. A dearly loved dad of Ian, Elaine and Stuart, father-in-law to Julie, Joanna and Tim and adored grandad to Claire, Emily, Olivia, Lucia, Jessica and Eleanor. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at All Saints Church, Hough-on-the-Hill on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please, donations to Hough-on-the-Hill Church and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. For enquiries please contact R Arnold Funeral Directors, Lincoln.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020