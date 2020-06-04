Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline ELLMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline ELLMER

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline ELLMER Notice
ELLMER

Jacqueline Ann

aged 63 years sadly passed away on 25th May 2020 after sudden illness. She will be greatly missed by her children, Daniel, Charys and Alistair, her brother Andy, her mother, Valerie and her grandson, Elliot. The funeral is to be held on 8th June; unfortunately, it can be for immediate family only. The family wishes for donations to be made to the Aegis Trust in memory of her late husband who worked there until 2015. Donations can be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk. You were the linchpin of our family, a rock for us to lean on in times of need and an absolute joy to spend time with. May you rest in peace with your loving husband, Roland and sister, Donna.
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -