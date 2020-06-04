|
ELLMER
Jacqueline Ann
aged 63 years sadly passed away on 25th May 2020 after sudden illness. She will be greatly missed by her children, Daniel, Charys and Alistair, her brother Andy, her mother, Valerie and her grandson, Elliot. The funeral is to be held on 8th June; unfortunately, it can be for immediate family only. The family wishes for donations to be made to the Aegis Trust in memory of her late husband who worked there until 2015. Donations can be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk. You were the linchpin of our family, a rock for us to lean on in times of need and an absolute joy to spend time with. May you rest in peace with your loving husband, Roland and sister, Donna.
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 4, 2020