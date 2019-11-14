|
ROGERSON
Jacqueline 'Jacky'
passed away on 4th November 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved wife to Alan, loving mum to Sarah, Jeannette, Graham and the late Stephen, mum-in-law to Zelda, nana to Eleanor, Briana, Jemma, Sophie, Torin and Eli. Will be missed by all the family. Funeral Service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Wednesday, 27th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jacky for Mencap may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019