ELLIS
James Alan
of Metcalfe Close, Southwell. Passed away peacefully on 19th August, 2020, aged 54 years. There will be a committal service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday, 11th September at 11.30 a.m.followed by a memorial service at Upton Parish Church at 12.30 p.m. In view of the present restrictions on numbers, the family would appreciate knowing if you wish to attend. Enquiries to G A Townroe & Son, High Street, Warsop. Tel: 01623 842455
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020