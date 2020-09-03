Home

POWERED BY

Services
G A Townroe & Son
High Street
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
01623 842455
Committal
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
11:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
12:30
Upton Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James ELLIS

Notice Condolences

James ELLIS Notice
ELLIS

James Alan

of Metcalfe Close, Southwell. Passed away peacefully on 19th August, 2020, aged 54 years. There will be a committal service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday, 11th September at 11.30 a.m.followed by a memorial service at Upton Parish Church at 12.30 p.m. In view of the present restrictions on numbers, the family would appreciate knowing if you wish to attend. Enquiries to G A Townroe & Son, High Street, Warsop. Tel: 01623 842455
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -