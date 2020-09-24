Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Janet HOPKINSON

Janet HOPKINSON Notice
HOPKINSON

Janet

On 12th September, 2020, peacefully at the City Hospital, Nottingham, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Gordon, much loved mother of Mark, Steven and the late Tracey, mother-in-law of Gillian and a dearest grandmother. A private funeral service is to be held. Donations in memory of Janet for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
