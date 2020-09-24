|
|
HOPKINSON
Janet
On 12th September, 2020, peacefully at the City Hospital, Nottingham, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Gordon, much loved mother of Mark, Steven and the late Tracey, mother-in-law of Gillian and a dearest grandmother. A private funeral service is to be held. Donations in memory of Janet for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020