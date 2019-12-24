Home

Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Ollerton
View Map
PARTRIDGE Jean Elizabeth

Peacefully at The Oaks Care Home on 16th December 2019, aged 84 years. Wife of the late Norman and a much loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. "Now you are back with Dad and Vini" xx Funeral at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations in memory of Jean for Parkinsons UK may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 24, 2019
