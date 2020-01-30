|
PULFORD
Jean
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 21st January 2020 aged 82 years. A much loved wife, Mother, Nanar and Great Grandma. A celebration of Jean's life is to take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday 14th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Newark Dementia Group may be left at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services, Beacon Hill Road, Newark, NG24 1NT Tel: 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020