SMITH
Jean
On Sunday August 4th, 2019, Jean Smith (nee Longbottom), sadly passed away at her family home, aged 79. Devoted wife to husband Allan (deceased), loving mother to Timothy and Joanne and a very dear friend to so many. Mum was such a beautiful person, how she entered people's lives with the joy she gave and so much love. We will miss you so very much, love you. Sleep in peace. xxxx Family flowers only please, if desired donations to The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to E. Gill and Sons Ltd. Inquiries for funeral arrangements to be made to E. Gill and Sons Ltd. Tel: 01636 677461.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019