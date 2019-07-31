Home

Jeanette KITCHERSIDE

Passed away suddenly on 19th July, 2019 aged 75 years. Loving wife to Eric, devoted mum to Mandie and Neal, mother-in-law to Chris and Chris, cherished nannie to Kirsty, Verity and Kimberley and great-nannie to Keelea, Holly and Macie. A story for every occasion and a smile with every line, you will be forever young. Rest in peace, you will be forever in our hearts. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Jean for the British Heart Foundation together with all enquiries to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 31, 2019
Newark Advertiser