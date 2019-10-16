WRIGHT Jennifer Anne 'Jen'



Sadly passed away on 29th September 2019. A beautiful, wonderful mother (mam) to Melv, Lin, Malc, Jayna and Donna. Also the best, one in a million nana/non to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. xxx Funeral Service to be held at St Giles' Church, Balderton on Thursday 24th October at 2.15pm followed by cremation at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E. Gill and Sons Ltd. There is a bridge of memory, from earth to heaven above. It keeps you always near us, it's called the bridge of love. May you always walk in sunshine and God's love around you flow,



for happiness you gave us, no one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. xxx Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019