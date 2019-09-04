|
WINTER
Jill
Passed away on 16th August 2019, aged 62 years. Former land lady of The Fox, Kelham. Much loved wife of Richard, mother to Matthew and Nicki, mother-in-law to Rebecca, and nanny to Lucy-mai and Joe. Funeral takes place on Thursday 12th September at Lincoln Crematorium at 11.50am and afterwards at The Pyewipe, Saxilby Road, Lincoln. All welcome, bright clothing may be worn.
Flowers welcome or donations can be given on the day. All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Service, Tritton Road, Lincoln.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019