Home

POWERED BY

Jo SLONE

Notice Condolences

Jo SLONE Notice
SLONE

Jo

Gardener, potter, ceramicist and artist, aged 73 years, died peacefully at Beaumond House Community Hospice, Newark on Friday 6th March 2020 after a long illness. Jo, beloved wife to Mr Ken, mother to Dean, Michael and simply Ms Jo to Nigel, Sandra Jane, Katherine, Tilly, Jayden, Ella, Jack, William and Toby. Funeral service to be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 8th April

at 12:30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for The British Red Cross. Further enquiries to Mark Robinson, Funeral Director, Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Roseleigh House, Beacon Hill Road, Newark, NG24 1NT Tel: 01636 703808. Our grateful thanks to all staff at Beaumond House. Please visit www.justgiving/fundraising/4jo
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -