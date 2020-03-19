|
|
SLONE
Jo
Gardener, potter, ceramicist and artist, aged 73 years, died peacefully at Beaumond House Community Hospice, Newark on Friday 6th March 2020 after a long illness. Jo, beloved wife to Mr Ken, mother to Dean, Michael and simply Ms Jo to Nigel, Sandra Jane, Katherine, Tilly, Jayden, Ella, Jack, William and Toby. Funeral service to be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 8th April
at 12:30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for The British Red Cross. Further enquiries to Mark Robinson, Funeral Director, Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Roseleigh House, Beacon Hill Road, Newark, NG24 1NT Tel: 01636 703808. Our grateful thanks to all staff at Beaumond House. Please visit www.justgiving/fundraising/4jo
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020