Sheila passed away on 21st January 2020 peacefully and Joe joined her on 13th February 2020, both together again. Much loved parents, grandparents and great grandparents. The service will be held at Gedling Crematorium on Friday, 21st February at 9:30am.Family flowers only please. Donations in their memory for Ward 51 at Kingsmill Hospital (cheques payable to Sherwood Forest Hospitals) may be sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
