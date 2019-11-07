|
|
BAGGULEY
John Rex
on 5th October 2019, John Rex, of Upton & Rainworth, passed away aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Sheila (deceased), dear father of Pearl, Michelle and son-in-law Andre and devoted grandpa to Luke, Charlotte and Lucy. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Funeral Service on Monday 25th November, 11.15am at Mansfield Crematorium and after at Edingley Village Hall. Family flowers only, if desired donations to the British Heart Foundation c/o D. J. Hall Funeral Directors, 62 King Street, Southwell, Notts, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019