Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John BAGGULEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John BAGGULEY

Notice Condolences

John BAGGULEY Notice
BAGGULEY

John Rex

on 5th October 2019, John Rex, of Upton & Rainworth, passed away aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Sheila (deceased), dear father of Pearl, Michelle and son-in-law Andre and devoted grandpa to Luke, Charlotte and Lucy. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Funeral Service on Monday 25th November, 11.15am at Mansfield Crematorium and after at Edingley Village Hall. Family flowers only, if desired donations to the British Heart Foundation c/o D. J. Hall Funeral Directors, 62 King Street, Southwell, Notts, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -