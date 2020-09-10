|
CORLEY
John Anthony
sadly, passed away in Lincoln County Hospital on 30th August, 2020, aged 80 years. Treasured husband to Rita, much loved Dad to Graham, Teresa and Mark and in-laws Audrey, Paul and Sarah, dearly loved by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all miss him so much. Love from your broken-hearted family XXXX No flowers please, donations in memory of John for Beaumond House Hospice Care may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque made payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020