Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John CORLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CORLEY

Notice Condolences

John CORLEY Notice
CORLEY

John Anthony

sadly, passed away in Lincoln County Hospital on 30th August, 2020, aged 80 years. Treasured husband to Rita, much loved Dad to Graham, Teresa and Mark and in-laws Audrey, Paul and Sarah, dearly loved by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all miss him so much. Love from your broken-hearted family XXXX No flowers please, donations in memory of John for Beaumond House Hospice Care may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque made payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -