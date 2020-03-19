Home

John DOWMAN

DOWMAN

John Charles

My heart is broken my boy. Nothing can take away the love we had for each other. I have lost my soul mate, my rock, best friend and husband. I have so many wonderful memories of our 33 years together, we had a ball. We squeezed a lifetime of memories into such a short time. You were such a gentle soul, kind and caring, such a wonderful man and husband. Go fly high with the angels. I will miss you so much, until we meet again. Yours always and forever your broken hearted wife Michele x I will raise a glass of red for you xxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
