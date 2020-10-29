Home

John FERN

John FERN Notice
FERN

John

passed away peacefully on 24th October 2020 at Beaumond House Hospice aged 75 years, after a short illness bravely fought. Dearly loved husband to Jenny, loved and greatly respected father and father-in-law to John & Rebecca and Wendy, devoted grandfather and grandfather-in-law to Ben & Thivyaa, David, Haydon & Kelly, Euan and Emma and great-grandfather to Marley-James and Ivy-Grace. Donations in lieu of flowers to Beaumond House Hospice c/o E Gill & Sons Ltd, Newark.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020
