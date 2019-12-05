|
|
JARMAN
John
7th December 2015
I can't believe it's been 4 years since I last held your hand dad,
Then you closed your eyes finally at peace.
I know you stayed with me as long as you could dad,
and for that I say thank you.
I now have a guardian angel called dad, who watches over me.
Eveytime I think of you,
my heart just fills with pride,
All the special memories I have of you
will always make me smile,
But if only I could have you back just for a little while,
Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to,
remember Dad?
The fact you're no longer here will cause me to shed a tear today,
But I know you are now at peace dad.
Love and miss you so much Bev xxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019