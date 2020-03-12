|
LUKEHURST John Edward
Sadly passed away on 27th February 2020 at home in Southwell, aged 82 years. Husband to Marguerite, brother to Alex, dearly loved father to Simon and Jain, grandfather to Jake, Keir and Josie and uncle/dad to Dave and Carol. An incredible man, kind, caring, generous and very brave. An example to us all. We are heartbroken but blessed. End of an era. Funeral service to be held on 20th March, 11.30am at Gedling (Lambley) Crematorium. No flowers please, donations to British Red Cross if desired. Further enquiries to D.J. Hall Funeral Directors, King St, Southwell Tel. 01636 812481
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020