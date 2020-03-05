|
|
MORAN
John Joseph
Died peacefully at home aged 82 years on 3rd March 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John leaves behind his doting wife, 7 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We thank you Johnny for giving us all the best memories and looking after us, being a brilliant husband, father and grandfather until the very end. Watch over us, until we meet again. Love always, your loving wife Mary, children; John, Micheal, David, Paul, Theresa, Mary and Peter, all the grandchildren and great grandchildren xxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020